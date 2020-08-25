Broncos leaders now standing up says Paul Gallen

Former Cronulla Sharks captain Paul Gallen has criticised the senior players of the Brisbane Broncos for not standing up and showing leadership in what’s been a disastrous season for the club.

The club hit a new low this week following confirmation coach Anthony Seibold will depart the club in the coming days.

Seibold today broke his silence on his axing, saying he was keen to talk to his players before giving a more detailed version of events.

It has been reported that a severance package well in excess of $1 million is likely to be agreed in the next 24 hours, with the Broncos to announce Seibold’s departure immediately after.

Since the NRL resumed back in late May, the Broncos have just one win from 13 games which has put increased pressure on the senior playing group to stand up.

Darius Boyd, Anthony Milford (Getty)

Gallen said the current squad in his eyes is a formidable line-up but criticised the senior players for showing no leadership amid the club’s struggles.

The former NSW Origin captain took particular aim at playmaker Anthony Milford who despite only being 26 years old, hasn’t “stood up” when the team has needed him.

“I think when you look at the playing rooster, I think it’s a good player roster,” Gallen told Wide World of Sports’ 2GB radio.

“We talk about having those senior players, they’ve got no leadership. There’s a difference between having senior players and then senior players not being leaders.

“The fact is the senior players they’ve had this year have not stood up and led the way they should have.

“Anthony Milford is a guy we all consider a young bloke. He’s played 180 first grade games.

“You’ve got to be a leader and do more than get out on the field. He hasn’t been great on the field anyway.

“I don’t think their senior players have led that club at all.”

‘Wake up call” Pangai needed

However, Gallen added that despite the struggles of the club’s senior players, everything starts with the coaching.

“At the end of the day, you can only blame one person and you can’t sack the whole team,” he said.

“The buck has to stop with the coach. The fact he hasn’t gotten the best out of those players stops with him.

“Much of the blame has to come back on the coach.”