Broncos Anthony Seibold will find it difficult to coach again Says Wally Lewis

Queensland legend Wally Lewis fears Broncos coach Anthony Seibold will find it “difficult” to land another NRL coaching role following confirmation that he will depart the club in the coming days.

Seibold today broke his silence on his axing, saying he was keen to talk to his players before giving a more detailed version of events. It has been reported that a severance package well in excess of $1 million is likely to be agreed in the next 24 hours, with the Broncos to announce Seibold’s departure immediately afterwards.

Lewis, who covers the Broncos for Nine News Brisbane, observed that there’s been a lack of “spirit” among the players during his weekly trips to the club’s training facility this year, a claim that is difficult to distance Seibold from.

“I know on a number of occasions when going down to the Broncos for Nine News to cover each and every training session, there just hasn’t been the spirit in the place,” Lewis told Wide World of Sports today.

“The Broncos have always had enormous amounts of spirit.

“Always up there making jokes with each other and wonderful training sessions where they concentrate on producing their best prior to going out on the field.

“That has sadly been lacking this year. You look at who to blame, it’s very difficult to come up with a reason.”

Since the NRL resumed back in late May, following the competition’s COVID-19 enforced break, the Broncos under Seibold have produced just one win from 13 games.

When asked if the axed mentor, who won the Dally M Coach of the Year award in 2018, could land a role at another NRL club, Lewis feared he might find it “difficult for quite some time”.

“It’s a tough decision to make, I think he’s going to find it pretty difficult for quite some time to get himself back on board,” Lewis said.

“It’s certainly going to be very difficult for him to get his name back in the coaching ranks.

“After this, it’s not exactly great PR for rugby league or Anthony Seibold.”

Lewis added that he found Seibold “a wonderful bloke and he was always fantastic to deal with.”

Fellow Broncos and Queensland great Sam Thaiday said axing Seibold wouldn’t be a silver bullet for the besieged club, with plenty to do to restore its powerful reputation.

Thaiday claimed the Broncos’ days as a commercial powerhouse are under threat, fearing the club will have to “chase” and hope to “regain” sponsorship money.

“There is a massive magnifying glass on the Broncos because the results haven’t been going their way,” Thaiday said.

“I’m sure with what’s happening with the coaching staff, will then feed through to the players, which is sad.

“I think there will be players moved on at the end of the year. The Broncos, members and fans demand success and to be in the finals every year.

“From a business point of view, we’re one of the only clubs that make money each year and that’s something we might struggle to do next year when we try to chase and regain sponsorships.

“It’s going to be hard for us going forward especially after what’s been a not so successful year.”