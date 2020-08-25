Bretagne Classic 2020 live stream: How to watch the cycling action from France online from anywhere

While normally attracting the top tier of cycling talent, this year’s line-up has been hampered by the Coronavirus-truncated schedule, with a number of elite riders forced to miss out thanks to it being so close to the Tour de France in the rejigged calendar.

Winding its way around the picturesque backdrop of the Breton village of Poulay in Western France, the race covers a testing 248.7km that features three punishing climbs (Côte du Lézot, Monté de Lann Payot and Côte du Pont-Neuf).

The hilly circuit of the 84th Bretagne Classic Ouest–France awaits the world’s elite cyclists – read on for full details on how to get a live stream of the 2020 Bretagne Classic with our guide below.

Despite this, the race should still be essential viewing for any self-respecting fan of the sport, with this year’s race providing an opening for the sport’s up and coming riders and a number of more familiar riders looking to reassert themselves.

One such rider will be Australia’s Michael Mathews, who returns after injury and will be looking to use the race to get him back to the sort of form that saw him win the Tour de France green jersey.

Last year’s winner Sep Vanmarcke came into the 2019 race in a similar set of circumstances, with his breathtaking break to lead in the closing 1km one of the most memorable moments of last season.

Who will win this year? Read on to find out how to watch the Bretagne Classic Ouest–France no matter where you are in the world.

Bretagne Classic – where and when

The one day event takes place on Tuesday, August 25 and begins at 9.40am CET local time – that makes it a 8.40am BST start in the UK and a 3.40am ET, 12.40am PT start for US cycling fans.

Watch the Bretagne Classic online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this Tuesday’s cycling further down in this guide. If you’re intent on watching the Bretagne Classic, but find yourself away from home then you’ll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it’s likely to be geo-blocked.

That’s where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that’s back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN’s are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick,

Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN

now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.