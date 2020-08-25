Boosie Badazz Dragged for Refusing to Weigh In on Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez’s Situation

WENN/Instagram

The Baton Rouge rapper’s reluctance in speaking about the matter draws criticism considering how vocal he was when it comes to Dwyane Wade’s transgender daughter.

Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie) is not going to speak on the shooting drama surrounding Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion. This comes as surprise since the rapper is usually not shy about publicly stating his opinions.

“I don’t want to get in that because I don’t want to say the wrong thing,” Boosie shared during an interview on Instagram Live. “I don’t want to say the wrong thing because I f**k with Tory and I f**k with Meg. I need me a Meg verse now. I’m not finna say s**t.”

The Baton Rouge star continued, “They got police involved now.” He added, “I don’t want to talk about it because I’mma be in a wedge. They going to take this and they going to flip it on me.”

His reluctance in speaking about the matter drew criticism considering how vocal Boosie was when it comes to Dwyane Wade‘s transgender daughter. “Boosie had a whole lot to say about Zaya Wade but suddenly wants to use ‘discretion’ because he like *both* Tory and Meg. Man. Big trash,” one fan slammed the rapper.

“So he talked about Dwayne Wades CHILD but he doesn’t wanna get in this because he’s doesn’t wanna ‘say the wrong thing’ black men never fail to disappoint,” one other said. “It’s so funny because Boosie won’t speak about this but he ALL of the comments about a trans child living her life happily with her loving family. In the words of Flo Milli, these n***as are WEAK,” wrote another naysayer.

However, someone else thought that Boosie made a good decision not to talk about Tory and Meg’s situation. “People mad at boosie cuz he chose not to comment on Meg & Tory lil situation huh?? All the stupid shyt he be saying I’m happy he chose to stfu y’all be mad at everything that don’t got nun to do wit you,” the person noted.

Prior to this, Megan confirmed during an Instagram Live on Thursday, August 20 that Tory did shoot her. The 25-year-old also mentioned that there were four people in the car, including her, Tory, her “homegirl” and Tory’s security. “Yes, this n***a Tory shot me. You shot me and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and s**t. Stop lying,” she said.

While she was already injured, the Hot Girl Summer claimed she tried to protect the Canadian rapper from aggressive police at the time. “All this s**t going on with the police, the police is shooting motherf**kers for anything,” she added, admitting that she initially lied to police about not getting shot in both feet, “Why the f**k would I tell the laws there’s a gun in this car and this n***a shot me?… I didn’t tell the police immediately right then ’cause I didn’t want to die.”