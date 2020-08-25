‘Black Is King’ Filmmaker Tapped to Direct ‘The Color Purple’ Musical Movie

Instagram

When confirming Blitz Bazawule’s new role, Oprah Winfrey praises his unique vision and expresses hope on his contribution to the next evolution of the Tony-winning Broadway musical.

The visionary behind Beyonce Knowles‘s “Black Is King” visual album has landed the job as director on “The Color Purple” movie musical.

Ghana-born filmmaker Blitz Bazawule will oversee the Warner Bros. film, based on the Tony-winning Broadway musical.

Producer Oprah Winfrey has confirmed Blitz’s new gig, telling , “We were all blown away by Blitz’s unique vision as a director and look forward to seeing how he brings the next evolution of this beloved story to life.”

Winfrey landed a Best Supporting Actress Oscar nod for her role in the original 1985 adaptation of Alice Walker’s novel, directed by Stephen Spielberg.

“The Color Purple” debuted on Broadway in 2005, landing 11 Tony Award nominations. A revival in 2015 scored four more Tony nods.