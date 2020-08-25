Big Sean Reveals He and Jhene Aiko Had Miscarriage on ‘Deep Reverence’

WENN

Without mentioning the songstress’ name, the ‘Play No Games’ rapper rhymes at one point during the song, ‘Probably why the s**t with me get crazy and we lost a baby.’

Big Sean has opened up about his private life via his new song “Deep Reverence”. Released on Monday, August 24, the Nipsey Hussle-featured single finds the hip-hop star revealing that he and Jhene Aiko were expecting a child together, though unfortunately, the singer suffered a miscarriage later on.

He raps at one point during the song, “Probably why the s**t with me get crazy and we lost a baby.” Even though Sean doesn’t name names in the bar, it’s pretty clear that he is referring to Jhene and other social media users apparently think the same. “Nooo Jhene and Big Sean were expecting but she lost the baby omg :(” one person said after listening to the song.

“All of y’all was dogging jhene out calling her toxic and evil then saying she was ruining her relationship with big sean only for him to reveal in his new song that they lost a baby,” another said. “Oh my god Jhene Aiko and Big Sean lost a baby…my heart hurts for them,” one other commented.

Besides his relationship with Jhene, Sean also opens up about his reaction after hearing news of Nipsey’s passing. Name-dropping Kendrick Lamar, he spits his bars, “After what happened to Nipsey I reached out to Kendrick/ There wasn’t even no real issues there to begin with/ Lack of communication and wrong information from people fueled by the ego it’s like mixing flames with diesel.”





“Deep Reverence” will be included on Sean’s upcoming album “Detroit 2”, which is a sequel to his 2012 effort. Hours prior to the release of the song, the “I Don’t F**k With You” rapper announced that “Detroit 2” would hit the stores on September 4. He additionally unveiled a line of “Detroit 2”-themed merchandise on his online store, including a branded face mask.