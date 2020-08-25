Best Fantasy Football Picks: Which top-tier WR should you target in 2020 drafts?

Wide receiver featured three major drop-offs last season just from the players we deemed studs in our top WR tier. Antonio Brown came with risk and it was realized; JuJu Smith-Schuster wasn’t the same catching passes from Duck Hodges and Mason Rudolph; and Odell Beckham Jr., well, no one is quite sure what happened to the Browns. The math on our 2020 top wideout tier is simple: We had eight, and those three aren’t here anymore, so now we have five who really stand out in our rankings: Michael Thomas, DeAndre Hopkins, Tyreek Hill, Julio Jones and Davante Adams. Which top WR should you draft in the first or second round? That’s what we’re here to answer.

As with every year, you’ll find late-round sleepers at WR that pan out and even some waiver-wire acquisitions who are helpful, but if you whiff on a couple early-round picks, as happened with Brown, JuJu or OBJ last year, it can be tough to make up for it. We don’t think any of the names below will fall outside of fantasy’s top-30 receivers, but we didn’t really think that last year, either.

Below, we’ve gone in-depth on each of our top-five WRs. If there are numbers to be concerned about, we’ve addressed them. If there are new faces to contend with, we project their impact. There’s a huge case to be made for taking one of these first five names to get an every-week lock at the wide receiver position, so make sure you pick the one that fits best with your risk-reward profile.

Michael Thomas fantasy outlook

Last year in this same space, we were slightly concerned about Thomas’ career-high catch percentage from 2018. It didn’t seem repeatable, which suggested a decline in value. That may have been true if Thomas had seen a repeated number of targets.

Instead, Thomas was targeted 38 more times for a whopping 185 targets. He caught 149 of them, a small decline in catch percentage, yes, but a record-setting season nonetheless. Emmanuel Sanders comes to New Orleans in place of Ted Ginn Jr., but the only thing stopping Thomas at this point is himself.

Even when Drew Brees was injured a year ago, Thomas just kept getting open and catching passes. For the third time in four NFL seasons, he caught exactly touchdowns. He hovered right around his career average of 11.7 yards per catch, too. So, yet again, a concern with Thomas only exists if you worry about his volume.

Thomas frees himself up on short and intermediate routes unlike any player in the league, and Brees still makes those completions with ease. Even if Thomas declines to his ’18 numbers, that put him No. 8 in standard leagues that season. Maybe Thomas is a bit more boring than a few of the big-play threats below, but he’s the surest thing as a first-round WR selection you can get (and in PPR leagues, don’t even think about taking another pass-catcher ahead of Thomas).

DeAndre Hopkins fantasy outlook

Unlike the other four players in our top tier, Hopkins has a drastically different 2020 situation than he had a year ago. An offseason trade from the Texans to the Cardinals means a switch in scheme, locale, and QB.

Here’s what we know: Hopkins is still one of the top WRs in football, finishing as a top-10 fantasy wideout last season despite missing a game. The Cardinals also passed an above-average amount of time last season, throwing the ball on 60.4 percent of plays, No. 12 in the NFL. That did decline a bit in the second half of the season, though, with Kenyan Drake running well and Murray running more himself.

As with any top WR, as long as Hopkins gets his targets, he should put up numbers. Last year, Larry Fitzgerald saw 109 targets and Christian Kirk got 108. In Houston, Hopkins was targeted 150 times. Arizona won’t cut their big acquisition short if they can help it, but it could be hard for Hopkins to reach that 150 number again in the spread-it-out scheme Kliff Kingsbury runs.

After a career-low yards per reception in 2019, Hopkins likely will see that rise in ’20 with how Arizona opens the field up. That should offset any loss of targets that comes due to ample weapons around him. All told, a pass-happy offense and an improving QB leave Hopkins a safe choice to finish top-10 and probably top-five at wide receiver this season.

Tyreek Hill fantasy outlook

Hill technically played 12 games last season, so of course his numbers were down across the board. What’s a bit more concerning, at least at first glance, is that even prorating the numbers shows some decline from his huge 2018 season.

Catches per game? Hill dropped from 5.4 to 4.8. Yards per game? Hill fell from 92.4 to 71.7. He also averaged slightly fewer touchdowns per game while his yards per catch declined by more than two, too. That’s despite a rise in catch percentage. Of course, it’s important to note that Hill exited two games early in the first half, so if you judge him on a 10-game basis (minus the two catches, four targets, and 16 yards he had in those games) his targets per game was 8.5, catches per game was 5.6, his yards per game was 84.4, and his TDs per game was 0.7, down from 0.75 in ’18. So, his yards and TDs per game were down very slightly, but if you account for the time missed by Patrick Mahomes, he pretty much had the same year, if not better.

Hill was fantasy’s No. 1 WR in 2018, and even with a decline his fantasy points per game last season ranked ninth at the position. If a down year is still top 10, you can feel pretty comfortable with Hill. In a PPR format, though, a slightly less-than-ideal Hill probably falls to fifth in our top tier.

Julio Jones fantasy outlook

Every year, Jones’ fantasy outlook starts the same way: Only once has he caught double-digit touchdowns in his NFL career. He started the 2019 season with four touchdowns in the first three weeks, but somehow a player as big, strong, athletic and talented as Jones didn’t catch another touchdown until Week 13, when he caught his final two of the year. At this point, you can still dream on untapped upside if Jones decides to have a monster TD season, but it’s more fair to expect we simply aren’t getting that.

So, what are you getting? Remarkably consistent receptions and yardage. Jones has averaged at least 90 yards per game in every season since 2013. Five of those seasons have featured him averaging more than 100 yards per game. His lowest receptions per game mark in that time is 5.5, and he’s topped eight catches per game in a couple seasons. Combined with a career 15.2 yards per catch, and Jones is as safe a fantasy WR this side of Michael Thomas.

The thing that’s so great about drafting Jones, probably early in the second round of your draft, is that his floor season (assuming health) easily still sees him finish as a top-10 WR. More than anyone else, Jones allows you to dream about that unrealized touchdown upside. You almost can’t be disappointed if it doesn’t come because he’ll still put up crazy numbers.

Davante Adams fantasy outlook

Aaron Rodgers has one proven NFL receiver to throw to, and his name is Davante Adams. Whatever happens in the WR2 battle between Allen Lazard, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and Equanimeous St. Brown, it doesn’t matter. Whether Jace Sternberger or Robert Tonyan starts at TE, it doesn’t matter. Adams is the man in this offense and still has a Hall-of-Fame quarterback throwing him the football.

Nagging injuries prevented Adams from repeating his monster 2018 season last year, but if you extrapolate his ’19 targets over a full 16 games, he would’ve been second in the league in targets, behind just Thomas. He would’ve come within one target of his ’18 total that allowed him to finish third in fantasy points among wide receivers.

The only concern about a healthy Adams is whether the Green Bay offense has so little help around him that defenses can key on him. But they could do that last year, and it didn’t really slow Adams down. Lazard and a solid running game should provide enough variation to keep Adams in a position to succeed, and if his ’18 total stats and ’19 rate stats are any indication, he’ll again be one of the best WRs in fantasy football.