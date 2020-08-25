Berlin Film Festival to Implement Gender Neutrality for Its Acting Awards

Other changes include the renaming of the Silver Bear Alfred Bauer Prize as a response to allegations linking film historian and former BIFF director Bauer to the Nazi movement.

The organisers of the Berlin International Film Festival have decided their acting awards will no longer be attached to gender.

The prizegiving, which concludes the annual German festival, will feature Silver Bear honours, previously divided into actor and actress categories, for Best Leading Performance and Best Supporting Performance.

“We believe that not separating the awards in the acting field according to gender comprises a signal for a more gender-sensitive awareness in the film industry,” event directors Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian said.

Meanwhile, among other festival changes, an award formally known as the Silver Bear Alfred Bauer Prize has been renamed following allegations linking film historian and former BIFF director Bauer to the Nazi movement. The honour will now be referred to as the Silver Bear Jury Prize.

The BIFF is scheduled to run from February 11 to 18, 2021.