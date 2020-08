Article content

TORONTO — Bank of Montreal beat analyst estimates for adjusted second-quarter profit on Tuesday, buoyed by increased earnings from its wealth management and capital markets operations.

Canada’s fourth-largest lender said net income excluding certain one-off items fell to $1.26 billion, or $1.85 a share, in the three months to July 31, down from $1.58 billion, or $2.38, a year earlier. Analysts had expected $1.71 a share.

