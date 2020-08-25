Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S,P/ASX 200 up 0.52% By .com

© . Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S,amp;P/ASX 200 up 0.52%



Australia stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Sydney, the rose 0.52%.

The best performers of the session on the were Bingo Industries Ltd (ASX:), which rose 13.49% or 0.290 points to trade at 2.440 at the close. Meanwhile, Afterpay Touch Group Ltd (ASX:) added 11.79% or 9.75 points to end at 92.48 and G8 Education Ltd (ASX:) was up 10.27% or 0.095 points to 1.020 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Nanosonics Ltd (ASX:), which fell 9.61% or 0.66 points to trade at 6.21 at the close. Blackmores Ltd (ASX:) declined 5.64% or 4.28 points to end at 71.58 and NRW Holdings Ltd (ASX:) was down 5.31% or 0.12 points to 2.14.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 652 to 639 and 357 ended unchanged.

Shares in Afterpay Touch Group Ltd (ASX:) rose to all time highs; rising 11.79% or 9.75 to 92.48.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S,amp;P/ASX 200 options, was up 2.43% to 18.711.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.02% or 0.30 to $1938.90 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October fell 0.07% or 0.03 to hit $42.59 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract rose 0.24% or 0.11 to trade at $45.75 a barrel.

AUD/USD was up 0.13% to 0.7170, while AUD/JPY rose 0.21% to 76.05.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.07% at 93.225.