As VC payday nears, Sequoia sits in the middle of the IPO deluge

On Monday, a flock of tech companies decided it was time to make their plans to go public, well, public, as tech stocks have soared during the pandemic.

The list included game maker Unity (last valued at $6 billion), machine analytics company Sumo Logic (last valued at over $1 billion), software firm JFrog (also over a billion), data-warehouse Snowflake ($12.4 billion), and team organization tool Asana ($1.5 billion), which plans to go public via direct listing.

There’s a lot to unpack over five different filings, so let’s start here for today: Sequoia Capital could have a lot to gain from these IPOs. The Sand Hill Road firm popped up repeatedly as I scrolled through the S-1s, with a cut in three of the companies above. It owns about 8.4% of Snowflake through its third growth fund, 24% of Unity, and while not listed in its rundown of largest shareholders, Sequoia also has invested in Sumo Logic.

Sequoia’s returns are unclear, especially since the IPO has yet to price. But if markets are kind, it could be quite the return. The firm got in early with Unity, writing a Series A check in 2009. While the Snowflake bet came later, in 2018 for Sequoia, the company’s valuation has more than tripled since and may fetch an even higher tag in public markets.

Other investors that stand to gain massively from Snowflake’s IPO include Sutter Hill Ventures, its largest shareholder, and ICONIQ. Silver Lake, meanwhile, is the second largest shareholder in Unity.

Of course I hedge by saying an “almost” payday, as it’s still unclear what each company’s lockup period may look like, if they plan to sell existing shares, and how the markets will react.

Another reason to watch Sequoia: Sequoia and General Atlantic are major investors in TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance. The WSJ is reporting that the duo are “key drivers” behind a deal for Oracle to acquire TikTok’s U.S. operations. Read more.

A big tech skeptic invests in a stock trading app. You may know the name: NYU professor of marketing Scott Galloway is known for his opinionated and no-punches-pulled blog posts on the tech world (see titles including “WeWTF” and “FckdEx”), as well as his calls to break up the giants of the industry. So it’s interesting to see Galloway write a check to Public, a social stock trading app with roughly $32 million in funding from investors including Accel and Greycroft.

When it comes to stock trading, the undeniable elephant in the group is Robinhood, the now $11.2 billion zero-commission platform that has only grown in the pandemic. When asked why he was in Public, Galloway compared Robinhood to the big tech companies, saying he had grown worried that the platform scaled too fast and lacked the guardrails needed to protect the new class of amatuer investors it had brought into the ring. Public in recent months has put in so-called “safety labels,” which asks users to reconfirm, for example, if they want to buy a particular stock that is undergoing bankruptcy proceedings.

Still, will it be able to go head-to-head with Robinhood? Concerns about Robinhood also have only grown in recent months: Users were hit by outages in some of the most lucrative trading days early in the pandemic. Lawmakers in July pressed the company over its consumer protections following the suicide of a 20-year-old Robinhood trader. Read more.

Lucinda Shen

Twitter: @shenlucinda

Email: [email protected]