Artem Chigvintsev to Dedicate Season 29 of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ to Baby Boy

ABC

The professional dancer, who was dropped from the show’s lineup on the previous season, welcomed his first child with former wrestling star Nikki Bella in July.

Artem Chigvintsev is returning to America’s “Dancing with the Stars” after he was dropped from the professional dancer lineup last season.

The 38-year-old, who welcomed his first child with former wrestling star Nikki Bella in July, announced his return for season 29 of the dancing competition on Monday’s (August 24) episode of “Good Morning America“.

“I just can’t wait to get back,” he gushed. “And I want to dedicate this season to my little boy.”

Artem’s comeback was hinted at on the morning show last week.

“He just had a baby with the love of his life, and she knows how to kick some ass,” the show teased.

The Russian native was unhappy after he was left out of the team of professionals last year (19), explaining that it came as a “massive shock,” and he only found out five days before the announcement was made.

“Obviously, it was a massive shock,” Chigvintsev said on “The Bellas Podcast” last August. “It’s not even a job, it’s a lifestyle if you’ve been doing it for a very long time. There was never a thought in my mind that I’m not going to be doing it.”

He added, “There’s always a chance, as a pro, you might be doing some performances on the show and there’s still an involvement in some sort. But getting this call, (hearing) ‘There’s gonna be no involvement in the show from now on,’ it’s like going through a breakup after 10 years.”

Dancer Sharna Burgess, who was also cut ahead of season 28, is also returning to the “DWTS” fold.

And in another stunning shake-up, when the show kicks off, Tyra Banks will be at the helm as the show’s new solo host. The news that the former “America’s Next Top Model” star will replace former hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews has had a mixed reception.

“Dancing with the Stars” returns to ABC on 14 September.