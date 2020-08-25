Arm says it has called off a spinoff of two IoT businesses to SoftBank that it announced a month ago, but will keep them distinct from Arm's core chip business (Wall Street Journal)

Wall Street Journal:

Arm says it has called off a spinoff of two IoT businesses to SoftBank that it announced a month ago, but will keep them distinct from Arm’s core chip business  —  U.K.-based Arm announced plans for the spinoff to its parent company a month ago,nbsp; —  Mobile phone chip designer Arm Ltd …

