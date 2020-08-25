Aquis Hair Turbans Are a Curly Girl Must Have

We added three towels to our arsenal: one for when we let our hair go wild and curly, one for when we style it straight, and one for when we’re on the run. We loved how easy it was to plop our wet tresses and wrap them up in the turban, hooking the little elastic loop around the button in the back and letting it soak up all the water while we did our skincare routine. When it came time to take the towel off, we were shocked at how defined our curls were, even without putting in any product.

And the blown dry (or rather, diffused) version was even better. There was a definite reduction in frizz, which made our curls look thick and luscious, and they held their shape better. We were able to make our blow-out last almost an entire week, much to our surprise. And the result was the same when we did our straight-hair routine. Our blow-out was sleeker and smoother, it lasted longer, and our hair felt all-around healthier. Sometimes, we use a towel for the days when we deep condition, helping the treatment soak into our mane.

For a minimal investment, we loved how Aquis Hair Turbans made a major impact on our hair. To experience it for yourself, shop a few of their must-haves below!