Anthony Seibold news, Brisbane Broncos NRL press conference

Anthony Seibold is about to face the media in a 9am (AEST) press conference after his Brisbane Broncos coaching reign ended.

Seibold was tapped on the shoulder due to dismal results and agreed to quit the head coaching role on Tuesday. He will reportedly receive a severance package in excess of $1 million.

The 45-year-old, who was the Dally M coach of the year with Souths in 2018, leaves Brisbane having won just 14 of his 40 matches in charge.

He had more than three years to run on his lucrative five-year deal, but his position became untenable with the side languishing in 15th spot on the ladder and in danger of claiming their first ever wooden spoon.

The club’s biggest shareholder, Phil Murphy, likened Seibold to a cancer that needed to be cut out, while Seibold was forced to call in police over a string of vile social media posts about his private life.

Cowboys premiership winner Paul Green and Queensland Origin coach Kevin Walters, a Broncos legend, have been touted as Seibold’s replacement.

MORE TO COME…