Anthony Seibold hits back at cancer attack by Phil Murphy Brisbane Broncos investor, Wally Lewis

Outgoing Broncos coach Anthony Seibold has hit back at being described as a “cancer” by one of the club’s biggest investors, Phil Murphy.

During his rocky tenure in Brisbane Seibold has copped an onslaught of public attacks in the media from former NRL players, club legends, the man he replaced as coach at Red Hill Wayne Bennett, and he’s even been subject to online rumours about his personal life which led him to employ lawyers and look into possible cybercrime offences.

But Murphy – the property mogul that has a 22 percent stake and is the largest stakeholder other than News Corp – delivered a particularly nasty blow yesterday while speaking to media in Townsville to support boxer Jeff Horn.

“He came to the club with a good record but his record since he’s been at the club has been crap,” Murphy said of Seibold.

“If you tried to write the worst debacle, the worst fall from grace of any sporting club in the world, you could not write what has continually happened week in, week out, for the last 18 months at the Broncos.

“It becomes like a disease. If you get cancer, you’ve got to treat it, but they haven’t cut it out.”

Anthony Seibold has copped a lot of heat this season (Getty)

With one foot out the door and the Broncos coach expected to accept a payout estimated at $1 million to walk away from the remaining three years and $3 million left on his contract, Seibold simply wasn’t copping it anymore.

He told the Sydney Morning Herald that he confronted Murphy about his comments.

“I got his number and tried to call him today, but he hung up when I said who it was,” Seibold said.

“Wouldn’t man up and own his comments. That’s the measure of a man.

“I don’t know the bloke. He has nothing to do with our club other than own some shares.

“Seen him three times in my life. The last time was when some players asked for him to be banned from the change rooms after a game last year because of his behaviour.”

Head coach Anthony Seibold gives instructions during a Brisbane Broncos NRL training session (Getty)

Queensland rugby league legend Wally Lewis said there was “no need to stick the knife in” with comments such as those Murphy made.

“I thought that was very harsh, very unfair,” Lewis told the Today show on Wednesday.

“I know Phil. He’s always at the Broncos handing out cash to benefit Brisbane but while we’re all entitled to our own opinions, I don’t think there’s any need to become quite so aggressive.

“There’s been a number of people that have expressed their disappointment.

“Just because they’re down, there’s no need to stick the knife in the back. We have plenty of faith in the team that they’re going to be able to turn it around.”

Seibold cancer call ‘harsh’: Wally Lewis

On Tuesday it was reported that Seibold has finally agreed to depart the club prematurely after a horror season has seen the Broncos languishing at the bottom of the NRL ladder and missing finals.

On Wednesday at 9am (AEST) Seibold is expected to hold a press conference to confirm his unceremonious exit.

As players arrived on Wednesday morning to Red Hill, the Herald reports that Seibold will address players for the last time before retreating to a friend’s farm and step away from the limelight.

Paul Green and Kevin Walters are the two front-runners in the mix to replace Seibold as Broncos head coach.