Angels-Astros game postponed due to Hurricane Laura

Hurricane Laura continues to impact the MLB schedule.

Before the storm was upgraded to a hurricane, MLB altered games scheduled between the Los Angeles Angels and Houston Astros by planning a doubleheader for Tuesday and moving a Wednesday game up by eight hours to get the series in by landfall.

However, the league announced on Tuesday that Wednesday’s series finale between the clubs will now be part of a Sept. 5 doubleheader held at Angel Stadium.

On the second day of a series set for Sept. 4-6, the Angels will be the home team for the opening half of the twin bill. Houston will get the final at-bat in the second outing.

Houston’s weekend series versus the Oakland Athletics at Minute Maid Park could also be affected by the weather depending on when Laura hits land. That three-game tilt gets underway Friday evening.