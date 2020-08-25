Ana de Armas ‘Excited’ to Be Moving In With Boyfriend Ben Affleck

WENN

The ‘Knives Out’ star reportedly has a huge grin on her face when she is spotted moving her things into ‘The Way Back’ actor’s Los Angeles residence from her Venice’s California home.

Looks like things are getting serious between Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas. The 32-year-old actress is reportedly shacking up with her boyfriend after dating for five months. She was spotted moving her things into the 48-year-old actress’ Los Angeles residence from her Venice’s California home over the weekend.

Ana reportedly couldn’t hide her excitement about moving in and spending more time with her boyfriend. A source tells PEOPLE, “She had a huge grin and seemed very excited about living with Affleck.”

Dishing on how well the couple’s relationship has been going on so far, a friend of Ben and Ana tells the site, “Ben and Ana really care for each other and they have a good thing going.” The so-called pal adds, “She’s aware that his family comes first. And appreciates that. They work very hard at that balance.”

Ben and Ana were first romantically linked in early March after they filmed thriller “Deep Water” in New Orleans together. At the time, they were pictured on a trip to her native Cuba and having a romantic vacation in Costa Rica before returning to Los Angeles.

Months into their relationship, the “Justice League” introduced his girlfriend to his children. The “Knives Out” star has been spotted several times hanging out with Ben and his daughters Violet, 14, and Seraphina, 11, as well as 8-year-old son Samuel, whom he shares with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Ana has also met Ben’s mother Christine during a family vacation to Georgia in June. A source said at the time that she had no trouble getting along with his mom and kids, “Ana seems to love being around his kids. Everyone has been getting along great. Ana is making an effort to get to know his kids.”

Earlier this month, Ana gave Ben a custom BMW motorcycle on his 48th birthday. The two were later seen riding the green bike, which was built from scratch by experts at WYLD Garage Co., in Pacific Palisades, California.