Alex Rance comeback, Richmond Tigers coach Damien Hardwick frustrated discipline problem, Caroline Wilson

AFL insider Caroline Wilson has mail that retired Richmond defender Alex Rance could be eyeing a sensational comeback.

Rance, 30, decided to retire last year, vowing to commit to faith and family after suffering persistent injuries in the latter stages of his AFL career, including missing the Tigers’ 2019 premiership run with a torn ACL in the opening round last season.

But on Footy Classified, Wilson said “a comeback is on the cards” for the five-time All-Australian.

“Alex Rance is a multi-tasker. He was able to live a religious life and be the best defender in the competition for a few years,” Wilson said.

Demons legend Garry Lyon and Essendon great Tim Watson also chimed in on the rumours of Rance’s comeback.

“I think he’ll play,” Lyon said on SEN Breakfast.

“I think he’ll play footy again and probably with Richmond.”

“It wouldn’t surprise me if 17 other clubs have inquired about where he’s at and what he’s thinking of doing over the next year or two,” Watson added.

“There’s a possibility that he will [come out of retirement]. I think that door is still open enough for him possibly to come back and play.”

Alex Rance (right) and Damien Hardwick (Getty)

Wilson’s speculation about a possible Rance comeback coincides with what has been a tumultuous time for the reigning premiers.

A string of on and off-field controversies has seen Richmond in the headlines for all the wrong reasons this season and Wilson said it had most adversely affected Tigers coach Damien Hardwick, who she believes is suffering from “brittleness and frustration”.

The Richmond coach’s personal rebuttal at Demons great David Schwarz for criticism over a Tom Lynch striking incident was “mean-spirited”, said Wilson, and telling of cracks showing within the club’s leadership.

“I don’t think everyone at Richmond was thrilled about those comments and I noticed they were eradicated from the club’s website very quickly after Damien said them,” Wilson said.

“The club that embraced vulnerability and opening up with your emotions – I know he’s not talking about it in a grand final – but it just didn’t sit well with me.

“It was mean-spirited and it just keeps happening. It’s something that Damien seems to be doing a lot of.

“Uneasy is the head that wears the crown. There’s a brittleness and frustration about Damien at the moment.”

Trent Cotchin, coach Damien Hardwick and Jack Riewoldt (Getty)

Former AFL star Kane Cornes agreed and argued that they had gotten off lightly when it comes to criticism.

“When you look at Richmond as a whole, if this is the Collingwood Football Club, looking at just what’s happened this year, I think we would be a lot harder on Colligwood than what we would be on Richmond,” Cornes said.

“Even Jack Riewoldt having a crack at Tom Browne on Twitter, for a senior player to do that. And talk about his weight basically on Twitter.

“For Hardwick’s comments which we just [spoke about] and the inappropriate touching in the dressing room, and then the club denials when asked about it in the press conference only to admit they knew about it.”

(Nine)

Wilson believes that there is a discipline issue at the club and there needs to be greater leadership shown to get back out of the headlines for the wrong reasons.

“Damien’s attack on John Longmire was poor sportsmanship and Longmire was furious and you thought I exaggerated the MCG situation but to criticise the surface and the MCC, one of their greatest partners, really upset the MCC,” Wilson said.

“I do [think there’s a discipline problem]. There’s a messiness about them. I just hope they have got the right people around the coach and the players at the hub as they head into the business end of the season. I just wonder if there’s senior enough people there. [The CEO] has come home now [from the hub].

“Neil Balme [Richmond general manager] has been moved out of the football department, and I keep thinking someone like Neil Balme might have a bit of gravitas.

“No-one is getting into the coach’s ear and stopping him. Even the pres conference with Hugh Riminton was poorly handled.”