Akon Serves as Chief Strategist for Brock Pierce’s Presidential Campaign

The Akon City founder has endorsed the ‘Mighty Ducks’ actor-turned-cryptocurrency investor as U.S. President and signed up as his chief strategist for the upcoming election.

Akon is to serve as a chief strategist on child actor-turned-cryptocurrency investor Brock Pierce‘s U.S. presidential campaign.

Pierce, 39, who starred in two “Mighty Ducks” films and played the son of a president in the Disney movie “First Kid” before making his fortune by investing in Bitcoin, announced he is running for the White House for real in July (20).

Akon, who is himself a cryptocurrency fan having founded his own, Akoin, told U.S. website Cheddar he was delighted to endorse Pierce and join his team.

“I’ve always known Brock Pierce to be a standup guy,” the “Locked Up” hitmaker said. “He’s a real people’s person and he doesn’t operate between party lines. We share the same dream of pushing America forward for everyone without showing favouritism to one particular base.”

The move is his latest venture beyond music as he has also announced plans to found Akon City – a “futuristic cryptocurrency themed city” in Senegal – and is working with local officials on the project.

Pierce wrote that he was “excited” to have Akon on board in a tweet, and has promised to promote “independent thinking” and entrepreneurship if voted in as president.

Akon is not the only musician working on a White House bid – Kanye West has also announced his candidacy.