Akon joins Brock Pierce’s presidential campaign as chief strategist By Cointelegraph

Akon joins Brock Pierce’s presidential campaign as chief strategist
Singer and entrepreneur Akon will be endorsing crypto venture capitalist and independent candidate for U.S. President Brock Pierce — and also joining his 2020 campaign team.
According to online news outlet Cheddar, J.D. Durkin reported on Aug. 24 that Akon will be serving as the chief strategist for Pierce’s campaign this election year. Pierce reportedly cited the singer’s accomplishments in Africa and experience as a businessman and artist as some of the reasons for the addition to his campaign.
