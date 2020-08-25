Akon joins Brock Pierce’s presidential campaign as chief strategist By Cointelegraph

According to online news outlet Cheddar, J.D. Durkin reported on Aug. 24 that Akon will be serving as the chief strategist for Pierce’s campaign this election year. Pierce reportedly cited the singer’s accomplishments in Africa and experience as a businessman and artist as some of the reasons for the addition to his campaign.

