AJ McLean, Carole Baskin and More Are In Talks to Join Season 29 of ‘DWTS’

Fueling the rumors, the Backstreet Boys singer posts on Instagram a video featuring him working out to prepare himself for ‘what’s to come in the next few weeks.’

AJ McLean and more are reportedly in talks for “Dancing with the Stars” season 29. Sources claim to E! News that in addition to the Backstreet Boys singer, Carole Baskin, Chrishell Stause and Anne Heche are in negotiations with the long-running competition show.

Fueling the rumors, AJ posted on Monday, August 24 on Instagram a video featuring him working out. Going shirtless, he explained that he’d “been training really hard for the past five months” to prepare himself for “what’s to come in the next few weeks.”

He went on teasing, “A lot of surprises from me.” He continued, “I can’t tell you guys exactly what yet, but I’m doing this for two reasons. One, to get in the best shape of my life and to be healthy and to be happy, physically and mentally and emotionally, and there’s something else coming up. Can’t tell you what it is, but believe me, you’ll know why based on that. And there’s something else coming up. Can’t tell you what it is but believe me you’ll know why based on that.”

Other famous names who allegedly are in talks to star on the show are “Selling Sunset” star Chrishell Stause and “Chicago P.D.” actress Anne Heche. ABC has yet to comment on the reports. So far, the only confirmed cast member for the upcoming season is “The Bachelorette” star Kaitlyn Bristowe.

In related news, Artem Chigvintsev has confirmed his return to “Dancing with the Stars” after he was dropped from the professional dancer lineup last season. “I just can’t wait to get back,” the Russian native gushed in a new video on Instagram. “And I want to dedicate this season to my little boy.”

“He just had a baby with the love of his life, and she knows how to kick some ass,” the show, which will be hosted by Tyra Banks, teased.