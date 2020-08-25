AFL news, Shane McInnes column

In the coming days, the AFL will announce the venue for the 2020 Grand Final.

Whilst Victoria is finally getting its second wave of COVID-19 infections under control, it’s come too late for the MCG to make an 11th-hour bid to hold on to the biggest event on the Australian sporting calendar.

You can also put a line through Sydney’s ANZ Stadium. Despite having a capacity of more than 80,000, attendance would be limited to approximately 25 per cent.

The fact that community transmissions remain a concern, too, in the harbour city means there’s too great a risk for the league for its showpiece event. And given the Victorian Government has made it explicitly clear to the AFL it does not want Sydney to host the match, it’s just another major event NSW will have to go without.

That leaves three venues: Adelaide Oval, Optus Stadium in Perth and the Gabba in Brisbane. Of those, there is only one that deserves it.

For the safety of players. For accessibility of families. And, to reward a state that has ensured the viability of the 2020 season, the Gabba must host this year’s Grand Final.

McInnes: The Gabba in Brisbane should host this year’s AFL Grand Final. (Getty)

Since the start of July, the Queensland Government has continually provided a base for more than half the teams in the competition, allowing the season to continue without interruption. The inability to establish a hub in South-East Queensland would’ve more than likely forced the AFL to all but shelve the 2020 season.

At a time when the season was hanging by a thread, both South Australia and Western Australia failed to come to the table. Queensland did.

It’s not just the players who have been looked after, either. The AFL has been able to move its own staff into the sunshine state to coordinate the season, while families have also been permitted, making the stay away from home that much more palatable for players.

That generosity must be recognised and there is no greater reward than the Grand Final.

The Gabba’s current capacity is 16,000 under current COVID-19 rules, but that could well exceed 30,000 come late October. And given the design of the ground, 30,000 would be more than enough to create an atmosphere worthy of a Grand Final.

And in a year when the all-conquering Brisbane Broncos are on their knees in the NRL, the opportunity has never been better to present Australian Rules football at its finest in a rapidly-growing market.

While Adelaide Oval remains one of the most spectacular venues in the country, its capacity is unlikely to exceed 25,000 come the end of October (currently 11,000). South Australia also failed to come to the party when the AFL needed assistance most back in July.

However, the SA government should be applauded for allowing seamless travel between Brisbane and Adelaide without an additional quarantine period, ensuring Adelaide Oval can still host regular matches throughout the home-and-away season and into the finals series, as Port Adelaide bids for just its second premiership.

Optus Stadium during the weekend’s West Coast vs GWS AFL match. (Getty)

That leaves Perth’s Optus Stadium. A venue without peer in terms of facilities and second only to the MCG when it comes to atmosphere.

So, shouldn’t Optus Stadium have a stranglehold on this year’s Grand Final? You’d certainly think so!

But Premier Mark McGowan has done nothing to help his state’s cause in luring the Grand Final west and in fact, has only damaged WA’s chances.

Understandably, McGowan doesn’t want to risk the health and safety of his citizens and the state’s hard border closure has all but eliminated the coronavirus in WA. All credit to the Premier on his achievement.

However, in order to host the Grand Final, concessions would need to be made and the AFL wants its showpiece event to go to the worthiest recipient, not the one who feels most entitled.

Premier McGowan has repeatedly said Optus Stadium is the most suitable venue for the Grand Final, yet his arrogance has prevented his government from actually fighting for it unlike Queensland. “Queensland have teams of people working on it, we haven’t acted like that. We’ve played hard to get,” he said.

Hard to get? It’s not a first date, Premier. It’s the AFL Grand Final!

Your state has for years complained about the perceived east coast bias of the AFL, yet when along comes an opportunity to host the Grand Final in the west, you want to play hard to get? How childish.

West Coast’s Jack Darling takes a kick before a match at Optus Stadium. (Getty)

Additionally, the Premier did his state’s relationship with the AFL no favours following Elijah Taylor’s coronavirus breach earlier this month.

The Sydney Swans and the league condemned Taylor’s behaviour as he and his girlfriend breached the state’s strict quarantine guidelines. The AFL was embarrassed and Taylor was suspended for the remainder of the year, and remains the only player in the competition to breach a state’s quarantine rules.

Premier McGowan took the opportunity to sink the boot in the AFL, unfairly: “The AFL gave us every assurance this wouldn’t happen. The Swans have let us down, the AFL has let us down … they promised us this wouldn’t happen and they let us down.”

Yes, it was a serious breach. And yes, it shouldn’t have happened.

But, there was always a risk, some of which McGowan himself had to accept. Instead he chose to condemn the AFL – the very organisation he expects will just hand over the Grand Final to Optus Stadium.

WA Premier Mark McGowan. (Nine)

The relationship between the WA Government and AFL has been tarnished, while the league’s relationship with Queensland continues to flourish.

One government is willing to be accommodating, without compromising the health and safety of its citizens. The other wants everything on its own terms, and even then wants to play “hard to get”.

When all is said and done and the AFL makes a call on the venue for this year’s Grand Final, Mark McGowan probably says it best: “I just think with the grand final, the AFL should do what’s in the interest of football and safety. They shouldn’t be guided by other factors.”

On that Premier, we agree. The Gabba it is.

Shane McInnes is an AFL commentator and sports broadcaster with 3AW, 6PR and Nine Radio. You can follow him on Twitter: @shanemcinnes.