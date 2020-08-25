Abhishek Bachchan on the one thing that hasn’t changed in his 20-year-long career



Abhishek Bachchan has been in the industry for 20 years now. The two decades have been extremely rewarding. He has seen his fair share of ups and downs, still there is no way he would change a thing about his journey. The actor recently made his web debut with Breathe: Into the Shadows and the reviews have all been positive for Junior Bachchan.

Talking about the one thing that has remained the same and the one thing that has changed in his life over the last 20 years in showbiz, he told Filmfare, “I think what’s remained unchanged about me is my excitement to do what I do. I love being an actor, I love being part of films, I love making films, I’m passionate about it. So that hasn’t changed. What has changed, I think experience teaches you a lot. Twenty years are enough to learn about how to do things, how to improve, how to better yourself. So I would like to believe that the experience of twenty years has taught me a lot and brought a change in me.” Here’s to another glorious 20 years in showbiz!