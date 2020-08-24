Your Monday Briefing

A cool reception for Russia’s vaccine

Named to evoke 20th-century Soviet space triumph, Sputnik V was supposed to end the pandemic. The Russian vaccine for the novel coronavirus, officially approved this month, was hailed by President Vladimir Putin as “this first, very important step for our country, and generally for the whole world.”

But weeks later, Russian health officials have found themselves on the defensive. The West has criticized their efforts, and just percent of Russian doctors say they will give the vaccine to patients, according to one survey.

Though Russia’s minister of health, Mikhail Murashko, has dismissed these concerns as foreign jealousy, experts point to a lack of late-stage, large, randomized control trials, ordinarily critical in establishing a vaccine’s safety and effectiveness. Eight vaccines are further along than Russia’s in late-stage trials, including ones produced in the United States, Britain and China.

International race: The U.S. has poured billions of dollars into a vaccine effort called Operation Warp Speed. But China’s and Russia’s fast-tracked vaccine approvals have led President Trump to, without evidence, accuse the U.S. Food and Drug Administration of slow-walking its trials for political reasons.