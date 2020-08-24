Who won the NASCAR race yesterday? Complete results from Sunday Dover race

The driver who won the back end of the NASCAR Cup Series’ Saturday-Sunday doubleheader this past weekend at Dover International Speedway made sure there was no drama in the nightcap.
There was more than enough suspense, however, in the battle between teammates for the final position in the Cup playoffs.
NASCAR PLAYOFF BUBBLE: Updated points standings after Dover
Regular-season champion Kevin Harvick swept the first two stages and the race Sunday, crossing the finish line 3.525 seconds ahead of runner-up Martin Truex Jr., who finished second in both legs of the Drydene 311 twinbill after running third in each of the previous five races.
Below is more about Harvick’s win, plus the complete results from Sunday’s race at Dover.
Who won the NASCAR race yesterday?
Harvick captured his series-leading seventh win of the season, his third at Dover and the 56th of his career, tying him with Kyle Busch for ninth all time. The win was the 700th in the series for Ford.
Harvick also regained the upper hand in his battle with Denny Hamlin, who earned his sixth win of the season in Saturday’s opener.
“With Denny winning yesterday, we needed to win today, and we need all the points we can get,” Harvick said.
Harvick clinched the regular-season championship — and the 15-playoff-point bonus that goes with it — after his Stage 1 win, with next Saturday’s race at Daytona International Speedway still to be run.
NASCAR results at Dover
Jimmie Johnson ran third after gambling on two tires and taking a short-lived lead off pit road under the seventh and final caution for Corey LaJoie’s spin on Lap 289 of 311. The seven-time champion had rallied from a pit road speeding penalty on Lap 102 that sent him to the rear of the field for a restart on Lap 107.
Johnson lost positions to Harvick and Truex during the final 17-lap run but managed to keep his Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron behind him. Byron came home fourth, gained seven points on his veteran teammate — thanks to better results in the stages — and took a four-point lead over Johnson for the 16th and final playoff spot into Saturday’s regular-season finale at Daytona.
Alex Bowman ran fifth, giving Hendrick three of the top five positions. Joey Logano, Aric Almirola, Brad Keselowski, Austin Dillon and Cole Custer completed the top 10.
Below are the complete results from Sunday’s Drydene 311 at Dover.
|Finish
|(Start)
|Driver
|1.
|(17)
|Kevin Harvick
|2.
|(19)
|Martin Truex Jr.
|3.
|(14)
|Jimmie Johnson
|4.
|(23)
|William Byron
|5.
|(21)
|Alex Bowman
|6.
|(13)
|Joey Logano
|7.
|(4)
|Aric Almirola
|8.
|(12)
|Brad Keselowski
|9.
|(6)
|Austin Dillon
|10.
|(10)
|Cole Custer
|11.
|(18)
|Kyle Busch
|12.
|(7)
|Ryan Blaney
|13.
|(28)
|Kurt Busch
|14.
|(5)
|Chris Buescher
|15.
|(22)
|Matt Kenseth
|16.
|(15)
|Clint Bowyer
|17.
|(1)
|Matt DiBenedetto
|18.
|(8)
|Tyler Reddick
|19.
|(20)
|Denny Hamlin
|20.
|(27)
|John Hunter Nemechek
|21.
|(26)
|Bubba Wallace
|22.
|(9)
|Erik Jones
|23.
|(30)
|Corey LaJoie
|24.
|(2)
|Ryan Newman
|25.
|(25)
|Michael McDowell
|26.
|(29)
|Ryan Preece
|27.
|(24)
|Christopher Bell
|28.
|(31)
|Daniel Suarez
|29.
|(3)
|Ty Dillon
|30.
|(34)
|Brennan Poole
|31.
|(40)
|BJ McLeod
|32.
|(33)
|Josh Bilicki
|33.
|(37)
|Reed Sorenson
|34.
|(35)
|Quin Houff
|35.
|(39)
|Garrett Smithley
|36.
|(36)
|Timmy Hill
|37.
|(11)
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|38.
|(32)
|JJ Yeley
|39.
|(16)
|Chase Elliott
|40.
|(38)
|Joey Gase
Reid Spencer writes for the NASCAR Wire Service.