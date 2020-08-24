US protests sparked after Wisconsin police appear to shoot at Black man’s back multiple times

Neighbours in Kenosha today confronted law enforcement at the scene of yesterday’s alleged shooting.

The violent incident also drew a harsh rebuke from the governor.

A video posted on social media appears to show police officers shoot at a Black man’s back seven times as he leaned into a vehicle in Wisconsin. (Twitter – Julian Castro)

Kenosha Police said a person was hospitalised in a serious condition following a shooting by officers about 5pm (local ) as police were responding to a “domestic incident”.

Police did not provide details about what led to the shooting or the officers involved, but said the person was transported to a hospital in Milwaukee for treatment.

In the video posted on social media that appeared to show the shooting from across a street, three officers could be seen shouting and pointing their weapons at the man, who appeared to be Black, as he walked around the front of an SUV parked on the street.

As the man opened the driver’s side door and leaned inside, one officer grabbed his shirt from behind and then fired into the vehicle.

Large groups of protesters were seen gathering in the streets in Kenosha after the man’s shooting. (CNN)

Seven shots could be heard on the video, though it was unclear if more than one officer fired.

Following the shooting, social media posts showed neighbours gathering in the surrounding streets and hurling comments at police.

Some could be heard chanting, “No justice, no peace”.

Later Sunday, in a scene that mirrored the months of protests over racial injustice around the world that have followed the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other Black people killed by police, marchers headed to the Kenosha County Public Safety Building, which authorities had mostly blocked off.

Neighbours confronted police at the scene of the shooting. (CNN)

Protesters marched along lines of cars honking on their way to the station and eventually made their way to the rear parking lot.

A man could be seen breaking the window of a patrol car parked along the street, and multiple vehicles were set alight. Some police officers were positioned on the roof of the station as people continued toward the building

Outside the station, protesters faced off with officers who were dressed in riot gear that included plastic face masks and held plastic shields and batons that they occasionally used to push people back.

Kenosha County declared a state of “emergency curfew,” which the Kenosha Sheriff’s Department would enforce until 7am. But despite the curfew, hundreds gathered, and tear gas was used to disperse groups of people early on Monday morning, according to reporters at the scene.

Police had to block off the street where the incident happened. (CNN)

Governor Tony Evers released a statement on Twitter on Sunday night condemning the shooting of a man who “was shot in the back multiple times, in broad daylight” and whom he identified as Jacob Blake.

“While we do not have all of the details yet, what we know for certain is that he is not the first Black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country,” Evers said.

“We stand with all those who have and continue to demand justice, equity, and accountability for Black lives in our country.

“And we stand against excessive use of force and immediate escalation when engaging with Black Wisconsinites.

“I have said all along that although we must offer our empathy, equally important is our action. In the coming days, we will demand just that of elected officials in our state who have failed to recognise the racism in our state and our country for far too long.”

Kenosha Police referred all questions to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, which did not immediately respond to messages seeking to confirm details of the shooting video.

The Kenosha Sheriff’s Department and Wisconsin State Patrol were requested at the scene so another law enforcement agency could take over, police said in the news release.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation will investigate this shooting.

Attorney Benjamin Crump , who has previously represented the families of George Floyd , Trayvon Martin, and Michael Brown, told CNN that Blake’s family reached out to him for assistance.

Crump said Blake’s three young sons were in the car when he was shot.

“They saw a cop shoot their father. They will be traumatised forever. We cannot let officers violate their duty to PROTECT us. Our kids deserve better!!” Crump said in a post on Twitter.

The city of Kenosha is located on Lake Michigan, about 64 Kilometres south of Milwaukee.