Eric Pfanner / Bloomberg:
UK grocery giant Tesco says it will create 16,000 permanent jobs in its e-commerce division, on top of the 4,000 already created during the pandemic — Tesco Plc plans to create permanent roles for 16,000 new workers in its online business, underlining a pandemic-fueled shift …
UK grocery giant Tesco says it will create 16,000 permanent jobs in its e-commerce division, on top of the 4,000 already created during the pandemic (Eric Pfanner/Bloomberg)
Eric Pfanner / Bloomberg: