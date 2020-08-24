UAE, Israel health ministers agree to enhance cooperation on health By

DUBAI () – The health ministers of the United Arab Emirates and Israel on Monday agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation in the health sector, following an accord between the countries to normalise relations 10 days ago, UAE state new agency WAM said.
Speaking by phone, the ministers discussed cooperation on pharmaceuticals, medial research and COVID-19. A statement from Israel’s Health Ministry added they agreed on “initial and immediate cooperation” in the health sector.
