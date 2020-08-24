Tua Tagovailoa may start season as Dolphins’ third-string QB?

It doesn’t sound like we’ll see Tua Tagovailoa early in the 2020 NFL season.

According to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, Tagovailoa is clearly not going to feature for the Miami Dolphins early in 2020. Veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick is highly likely to start for Miami. The quarterback competition that does exist is mostly between Tagovailoa and Josh Rosen for the backup role.

Salguero adds that, at this point, Rosen looks more likely to be the backup than Tagovailoa based on their performances in camp.

None of this is really surprising. Fitzpatrick has looked like the starter for a while. The Dolphins have made it clear they’re not going to rush Tagovailoa. Combine the two and you don’t have much of a competition.

Rosen may be the bigger surprise. He made clear that he wants to try to win the starting job. It does not sound like he’s going to beat out Fitzpatrick, but this may be a sign that he’s putting together a solid camp.