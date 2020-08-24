Tropical Storm Laura forces Angels-Astros doubleheader for Tuesday

The impending landfall of Tropical Storm Laura caused MLB to alter the midweek series between the Los Angeles Angels and Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park.

As explained on the league’s official website, a Thursday afternoon fixture between the clubs was moved to Tuesday for a doubleheader set to get underway at 4:05 ET. Additionally, Wednesday’s game was bumped up from 9:10 pm ET to 1:10 pm due to the weather.

Laura could be upgraded to a hurricane before it makes landfall on the Gulf Coast either Wednesday night or Thursday morning. MLB added that additional schedule changes may be necessary depending on the storm’s strength and path.

Houston hosts the Oakland Athletics from Friday through Sunday.

Jack Baer of Yahoo Sports wrote that Tropical Storm Marco, which has already hit land and will bring at least heavy rain to the Gulf Coast region, could have minimal or no impact on Houston’s schedule.