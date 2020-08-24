Tory Lanez Under Fire for Liking Post That Blames Megan Thee Stallion for Shooting

Instagram

The Canadian rapper is one of thousand people who like former NFL player Larry Johnson’s tweet which suggests that the ‘Savage’ rapper should be held ‘accountable for YOUR stupidity.’

Tory Lanez doesn’t seem to feel guilty for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion. While he has relatively stayed quiet amid the drama, he has taken the heat after being caught liking a post that blames the “WAP” spitter for the shooting.

Former NFL player Larry Johnson, who was arrested five times in the past for various assault charges against women, recently weighed in on the Tory-Megan situation. Suggesting that the 25-year-old femcee should be held accountable for the shooting, he posted on Twitter on Friday, August 21, “Ladies, if you date a man who coined the term ‘Demon Time,’ and you get shot by him during Demon Hours, be accountable for YOUR stupidity.”

After The Shade Room reposted Larry’s tweet, Tory was caught to be one of thousand people who liked the comment. Instagram users quickly came after the “Say It” rapper for not showing a bit remorse after shooting Megan.

<br />

One tried to decide what to do with Tory after he disrespected Megan, “What’s the next step after ‘canceled’?” Another demanded that the Canadian star is deported back to his homeland, “He trolling America at this point, deport Mini Me.”

“I’m mad at the fact that people are victim blaming Megan,” another wrote. Another angry user similarly commented, “Men justifying other mens actions is disgusting. It’s never okay to shoot a women in the foot.”

“This is why Meg shouldn’t have protected that midget from the law. He is not even remorseful about what he did to her,” a fifth one weighed in. Another blasted the 28-year-old rapper, “Drag HIM like yall been dragging Megan! He the one who shot HER!”

Megan confirmed on Instagram Live earlier this month that Tory did shoot her on July 12. According to her medical records obtained by LA Times, the “Girls in the Hood” rhymer sustained a 4 cm by 4 cm gunshot wound as the result of the altercation. She underwent surgery at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center to remove the bullet from her left heel.