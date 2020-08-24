Top candidates to replace Brett Brown as 76ers head coach

The Philadelphia 76ers are parting ways with Brett Brown, reportedly firing their head coach following an ugly Game 4 loss to the Boston Celtics that sent them home from the NBA playoffs in a sweep.

Brown, who had been on the hot seat since last season, was expected to be fired barring the 76ers going on a deep run in the playoffs. Instead, without star Ben Simmons, Philadelphia was swiftly sent home in four games by the Celtics.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the 76ers fired Brown after seven seasons in Philadelphia.