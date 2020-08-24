TikTok says it has ‘no choice’ but to sue Trump administration over threatened U.S. ban

Article content continued

Amid growing distrust between Washington and Beijing, Trump has for weeks complained that TikTok, owned by Chinese internet company ByteDance Ltd, was a national security threat and might share information about users with the Chinese government.

His Aug. 6 executive order called for banning transactions with the app after 45 days.

Trump issued a separate executive order on Aug. 14 giving ByteDance 90 days to divest TikTok’s U.S. operations and any data.

reported last week that TikTok was preparing to mount a legal challenge as early as Monday to Trump’s Aug. 6 order.

ByteDance had acquired Shanghai-based video app Musical.ly in a US$1 billion transaction in 2017, and relaunched it as TikTok the following year.

In its blog post, TikTok said the Trump administration violated its constitutional right to due process by banning the company without notice.

It accused Trump of misusing the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, which lets the president regulate international commerce during a national emergency.

Trump had in May 2019 invoked that law to stop alleged efforts by foreign telecommunications companies to conduct economic and industrial espionage against the United States.

But TikTok said the Aug. 6 executive order was not supported by the emergency Trump declared a year earlier, and that the company did not provide the types of technology and services contemplated at that time.

It also said the executive order was not rooted in genuine national security concerns, adding: “We believe the Administration’s decisions were heavily politicized, and industry experts have said the same.”