Tiger Woods: Energy is lacking without fans

Tiger Woods conceded that it is difficult to play with the same intensity without fans in attendance.

Woods, along with Rory McIlroy, endured a difficult third round at The Northern Trust on Saturday, but he shot an impressive 5-under 66 on Sunday to finish at 6 under for the tournament.

The 66 marks Woods’ lowest round since he won the Zozo Championship in 2019.

Despite that impressive finish, Woods said it was hard to play with the same motivation as he would in front of a crowd. No galleries are allowed at events because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“You hit good shots and you get on nice little runs, but we don’t have the same energy, the same fan energy,” Woods told reporters. “It is different. Normally, you may have it like this at a Thursday or Friday morning round when there’s no one out here, but by the time you get around the turn, people start coming around.

“But it’s been like that from the word go, and it is very different.”

Woods was able to reflect on a much-improved final round.

“I felt like I hit the ball better,” he said. “I putted better. Everything was just cleaner and better today. It was good.

“I just wish I could have kept the round going a little bit more. I had a couple of nice little eagle looks on the front . It could have been one of those really low rounds, but I’ll take 5 under.

“My body feels pretty good. You know, this is going to be a long haul either way. I wish I would have played a little bit better this week to make it a little bit easier on me next week (at the BMW Championship) to try to get into East Lake (the season-ending Tour Championship, but this is going to be — if I play well, four out of five weeks, so it’s going to be a busy stretch either way.”