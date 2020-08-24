Throwback to when Taapsee Pannu sported a cool hairdo



Taapsee Pannu is one of the finest actresses of Bollywood. She is always looking for ways to experiment with her roles. Not just that, the stunner is often seen making bold choices with her looks as well. Be it on-screen or off it, she surely knows how to impress the audience.

The actress sported a rather cool hairdo at an event last year. She had big safety pins in her hair that were braided in a way that wasn’t seen in B-town earlier. Created by her hairstylist, Amit Thakur, the look was truly memorable indeed. Check out some of the pictures of her look below…