‘The Real’ Adds Garcelle Beauvais as Co-Host, Replacing Tamera Mowry

The Real is wasting no time in replacing Tamera Mowry: The daytime talker has added Garcelle Beauvais to the hosting panel, our sister site Variety reports.

“I am thrilled to be joining the dynamic, bold and diverse women on the award-winning talk show The Real,” Beauvais said in a statement. “My love for pop culture and news, blended with my natural gift of gab, has always made me gravitate towards a talk show environment.”

The Real returns for Season 7 on Monday, Sept. 21, with Beauvais joining co-hosts Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Adrienne Houghton (neé Bailon) in a virtual format filmed remotely due to the global coronavirus pandemic. Original co-host Tamera Mowry left the series last month after a seven-year run, and comedian Amanda Seales also exited after less than a year, saying that “the people at the top are not respecting the necessity for Black voices at the top.”

Beauvais is best known as a TV actress, with long stints on The Jamie Foxx Show and NYPD Blue. Recently, she had recurring roles on Freeform’s Siren and CBS All Access/The CW’s Tell Me a Story, and also joined the cast of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for the current Season 10.