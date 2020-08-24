‘The Haunting of Bly Manor’ Set for Fall Premiere on Netflix

RELATED STORIES

The Haunting of Bly Manor — as in Netflix’s follow-up to the super-unsettling The Haunting of Hill House — will happen this fall, the streamer announced via a poster on Monday.

Based on Henry James’ gothic horror novella The Turn of the Screw, which is set at a old country mansion, The Haunting of Bly Manor is an all-new chapter in TV franchise creator Mike Flanagan’s anthology series. The Turn of the Screw has already inspired a slew of adaptations, most notably a 1950 Broadway play and the 1961 movie The Innocents.

Victoria Pedretti, Henry Thomas, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Kate Siegel and Catherine Parker — who respectively played The Haunting of Hill House‘s Nell, Hugh, Luke, Theo and Poppy — are all confirmed to return for Bly Manor, while new cast members include iZombie‘s Rahul Kohli.

Yet despite the wealth of Hill House alumni, Bly Manor will feature a new story with all new characters. “We tied up all of those threads exactly how they should be,” Flanagan previously explained to TVLine. “I don’t really see a need to revisit those characters, even in cameos.”