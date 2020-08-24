‘The Comey Rule’: Trump Demands FBI’s Loyalty in Showtime Mini Trailer

RELATED STORIES

President Donald Trump doesn’t just want loyalty from FBI director James Comey, he expects it, in the full trailer for Showtime’s The Comey Rule.

The two-night, four-hour event — airing Sunday, Sept. 27 and Monday, Sept. 28 at 9/8c — stars Emmy winner Jeff Daniels (The Newsroom) as the former FBI director. Based on Comey’s bestselling memoir A Higher Loyalty, The Comey Rule takes viewers behind the scenes of Comey’s turbulent relationship with President Trump, played by Brendan Gleeson (Mr. Mercedes). The limited series “is not a biopic of one man, but is instead the story of two powerful figures, Comey and Trump, whose strikingly different personalities, ethics and loyalties put them on a collision course,” reads the official description.

The cast also includes Holly Hunter as former attorney general Sally Yates, House of Cards‘ Michael Kelly as former FBI director Andrew McCabe and Halt and Catch Fire‘s Scoot McNairy as former deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein. Billy Ray (Captain Phillips) wrote and directed the series and serves as an executive producer.

The Comey Rule was originally slated to debut in late November, but following criticism from writer/director Ray, who expressed disappointment that it would air after the 2020 presidential election on Nov. 3, Showtime moved up the premiere to September.

Press PLAY on the trailer above