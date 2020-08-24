Tami Roman Defends Former ESPN Host Jemele Hill Amid ‘Nazi Germany’ Backlash

Instagram

The journalist is facing backlash for saying on Twitter, ‘If you were of the opinion that the United States wasn’t nearly as bad as Nazi Germany, how wrong you are.’

–

Jemele Hill is currently in hot water over what she said on Twitter over the weekend. Many people are attacking the former ESPN host after she implied that the United States is just as bad as the Nazi Germany.

She wrote in the Sunday, August 23 tweet, “Been reading Isabel Wilkerson’s new book, ‘Caste,’ and if you were of the opinion that the United States wasn’t nearly as bad as Nazi Germany, how wrong you are,” before telling her followers to read the book as well, “Can’t encourage you enough to read this masterpiece.”

The backlash was immediate, but Jemele still stood by her opinion. In response to someone who said, “Just the basic fact that you have a huge platform/make a solid living s***ting on the President and haven’t been locked in a labor camp says this is the complete opposite of nazi germany. Grow up,” she said, “I was referring specifically to our racial history. The parallels have been pointed out by plenty of historians, not just Isabel Wilkerson. You tell me to grow up. I say, you need to read more.”

Meanwhile, when another person said that her tweet was “irresponsible,” she hit back, “What would you call it when a country that murdered millions of Jews learned their systems of genocide by watching America, and studying our history of racialized slavery, and great knack for racial terrorism?”

Despite that, a number of people still roasted Jemelle, with a majority of them calling the journalist “dumb,” “stupid” and the likes. For instance, one person said, “It’s a late entry on Sunday night but Jemele Hill wins the award for dumbest thing I’ve read or seen all week!” Another wrote, “Every week Jemele Hill gets dumber.”

Fortunately for Jemele, she has Tomi Roman backing her up. Coming to her defense, the TV personality said, “When ppl don’t like what @jemelehill has to say, they immediately go to downplaying her intelligence. She’s no dummy. Don’t like her comment, have a real conversation about it, resorting to insults doesn’t move the needle towards understanding, educating or resolution.”