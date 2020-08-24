Sunny Leone makes not-so-easy workout look easy and fun

Sunny Leone who flew out of India amidst the pandemic, to keep her family safe, is making sure she gets enough time for her workouts. The actress recently shared a glimpse of her workout and we must say that Bollywood’s baby doll works hard for that body. The actress can be seen doing some leg workout. And any fitness enthusiastic will agree, those reps are not easy. The actress claims that the particular work out make you sweat extra. Of course, one look at the video and we must say that Sunny Leone makes her fitness regime look effortless. And when the results are so good, why would she mind going the exra mile.