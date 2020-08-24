Stephen King and More Mourn Death of 38-Year-Old Singer/Songwriter Justin Townes Earle

WENN/Instagram

Justin, the son of alternative country artist Steve Earle, is confirmed to have passed away on Sunday, August 23 by a rep for his label New West Records.

Singer-songwriter Justin Townes Earle has passed away at 38 years old.

“It is with tremendous sadness that we inform you of the passing of our son, husband, father and friend Justin,” read a post on Justin’s Instagram page. “So many of you have relied on his music and lyrics over the years and we hope that his music will continue to guide you on your journeys.”

“You will be missed dearly Justin,” it added. The statement included lyrics of Justin’s song “Looking for a Place to Land”, “I’ve crossed oceans/ Fought freezing rain and blowing sand/ I’ve crossed lines and roads and wondering rivers/ Just looking for a place to land.”

Justin was the son of alternative country artist Steve Earle with his third wife Carol Ann Hunter, and was named after Townes Van Zand. He was known for his mix of old-timey roots music and modern-day Americana.

Following news of his passing, tributes have poured in from his fans and friends. Author Stephen King tweeted, “It appears that Justin Townes Earle has died. I hope it’s a hoax but fear it is not. What a loss.”

Indie rock back The Head and The Heart posted on their official Twitter account, “RIP Justin Townes Earle… We had the pleasure of playing a few shows together. He was such an immense songwriter and authentic soul. This year is a thief.”

Singer/guitarist Jason Isbell shared his memory of Justin, “Had a lot of good times and made a lot of good music with JTE. So sad for his family tonight”, while country music star Margo Price added, “sending love and condolences to Steve Earle and the entire family of Justin Townes Earle… he was always kind to me and he’s gone too soon.”