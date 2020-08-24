Spotted: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone snapped at the airport

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are without a doubt one of the most loved couples of Bollywood. Ranveer and Deepika’s pair is a hit off the screen and on-screen as well. Their chemistry in films like Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram Leela and Bajirao Mastani has been loved by the audience. For the past few months, Ranveer and Deepika, just like all of us had been quarantining at home.



However, now that there has been a certain level of ease in terms of the rules of travelling, the duo was clicked as they returned to Mumbai after visiting Deepika’s parents in Bengaluru. Both the stunners opted for flared denims and monotone T-shirts for their comfy and chic airport look. Check out the pictures below…