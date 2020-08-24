Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Got A “Game Of Thrones” Throne

Queen in the North forever.
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas just welcomed a new addition into their home — and I’m not talking about their newborn daughter.
No, I’m talking about the big ass Game of Thrones throne that Sophie just posted onto her Instagram story.
If you think this looks rather familiar then you’d be correct — it’s the throne that [spoiler] Sansa sits on in the show’s finale as Queen in the North.
And, TBH, who wouldn’t want to recreate this mood all the time?
Of course, this isn’t the only Stark memento Sophie Turner has — she’s also got a “The pack survives” direwolf tattoo.
Joe also shared the photo of the throne, with an emoji that said, “And that’s the tea” — No doubt a reference to Sophie’s love of the phrase.
Thankfully, we already knew Joe was a GOT fan.
All the best to the lovely couple and their new throne!
