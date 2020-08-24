Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Got A “Game Of Thrones” Throne

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
11

Updated 1 minute ago. Posted 14 minutes ago

Queen in the North forever.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas just welcomed a new addition into their home — and I’m not talking about their newborn daughter.

No, I’m talking about the big ass Game of Thrones throne that Sophie just posted onto her Instagram story.


Instagram: Sophie Turner

It would certainly make a….Stark addition to any room.

If you think this looks rather familiar then you’d be correct — it’s the throne that [spoiler] Sansa sits on in the show’s finale as Queen in the North.


HBO

Good thing she didn’t get the Iron Throne — can’t fathom fitting that through a doorway.

And, TBH, who wouldn’t want to recreate this mood all the time?


HBO

Imagine working from home on that bad boy.

Of course, this isn’t the only Stark memento Sophie Turner has — she’s also got a “The pack survives” direwolf tattoo.

Joe also shared the photo of the throne, with an emoji that said, “And that’s the tea” — No doubt a reference to Sophie’s love of the phrase.

Thankfully, we already knew Joe was a GOT fan.

When you realize @GameOfThrones is over vibes…. Congratulations to everyone that worked on this incredible show! life changing television. I have you to thank for introducing me to the incredible @SophieT 💜 long live the QUEEN OF THE MF NORTH.

All the best to the lovely couple and their new throne!

Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR