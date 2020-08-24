Sonu Sood to provide accommodation to 20,000 migrant workers

Sonu Sood has emerged as a true hero for the migrant workers. He has done everything in his power and more, in order to ensure that he can help as many workers reach their homes safely.

Now, the actor has come up with another act of kindness as he announced that he’ll be offering accommodation to 20,000 migrant workers in Noida. Sonu released a statement regarding the same which read, “I am delighted to now offer accommodation for 20,000 migrated workers who have also been provided jobs in garment units in #Noida through #PravasiRojgar”.

Almost a month ago, Sood had launched the Pravasi Rojgar job portal. This portal was formed with the aim to help migrant workers stuck in different parts of the country find work opportunities.