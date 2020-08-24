‘So Many Things Wrong’ With IMF Education Video, Says Crypto Twitter By Cointelegraph

‘So Many Things Wrong’ With IMF Education Video, Says Crypto Twitter
An old International Monetary Fund video explaining the benefits and disadvantages of cryptocurrency has resurfaced on social media, and many viewers are largely unimpressed.
The two-minute video originally published in June 2018, which the International Monetary Fund (IMF) posted to its Twitter account on Aug. 23, refers to cryptocurrency as the “next step in the evolution of money” without specifically mentioning terms like a decentralized ledger, blockchain, or even token names. (BTC), , and (ETH) make an appearance only in a graphic illustrating crypto transactions.
