Snow Patrol Debuts Charity Mini Album

Snow Patrol have released a new EP featuring tracks written and recorded during the coronavirus lockdown to benefit anti-poverty charity the Trussell Trust.

The band recorded all five songs for “The Fireside Sessions” with fans during a series of Instagram Live streams, dubbed “Saturday Songwrite“.

Frontman Gary Lightbody says, “During lockdown I wrote a song each Saturday on Instagram Live. People from all over the world participated and each week there was four or five thousand people involved over the course of the hour: The Saturday Songwriters.”

“They would suggest chords and lyrics and I would put them all together and add in a few of my own where appropriate, but my unwritten rule was that there would be lyrics from a Saturday Songwriter in each line of the song. We did it for 11 weeks and wrote 12 songs together. It was a lot of fun.”