Singer Justin Townes Earle Dead at 38

The music world has lost a beloved bright star.

Justin Townes Earle, the singer-songwriter and musician behind track including “Nothing’s Gonna Change The Way You Feel About Me Now” and “Single Mothers,” has died. Justin, the firstborn son of singer-songwriter Steve Earle, was 38 years old.

“It is with tremendous sadness that we inform you of the passing of our son, husband, father and friend Justin,” his official Instagram account confirmed in a statement on Sunday, Aug. 23. “So many of you have relied on his music and lyrics over the years and we hope that his music will continue to guide you on your journeys.”

Before concluding with lyrics from his 2014 song, “Looking for a Place to Land,” the statement declared, “You will be missed dearly Justin.” No further details surrounding Earle’s cause of death have been confirmed at this time.

In addition to releasing eight studio albums in the span of more than a decade—including his final, The Saint of Lost Causes, in 2019—Justin battled addiction early on during his teenage and young adult years.