Severe fire danger for the NT, but frost in SA and Canberra

Australia’s southern states are expected to endure another cold day following a weekend of freezing temperatures , while the west recovers from record-breaking heat.

A trough and cold southwesterly winds are bringing showers and alpine snow to southeast South Australia, Victoria, Tasmania and southern NSW.

A trough over the west is causing some showers over southern WA and drawing a hot airmass into the northern part of the state.

On Sunday, West Roebuck (Kimberley) reached a maximum temperature of 41.2C, setting a new benchmark for the hottest temperature recorded in Australia in August. Conditions look to remain hot over the coming week as this airmass sits over the region, ready to break some more heat records.

It’s been colder further east however, with Queensland yesterday registering its lowest temperature so far for the year (-3.8). Temperatures will continue to drop low enough to cause frost over parts of southern Queensland during the next few mornings before nights warm up a bit later in the week.

A high is bringing settled conditions to the interior.

Here’s the weather across Australia on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.

Mostly sunny, cool-to-cold in the east. Fog then sunny, cold in the southwest. Sunny, cool-to-cold in the northwest.

Sydney will be mostly sunny, with a low of 7C and top of 16C.

There’s a strong wind warning through midnight tonight for the Eden Coast.

Canberra has an early frost with temperatures as low as -2C, then becoming sunny with a top of 13C.

Showers, cold in the southwest. Mostly sunny, cold in the southeast. Fog then sunny, cold in the north.

Melbourne may have a shower coming, along with a low of 5C and top of 13C.

There’s a strong wind warning through midnight tonight for the East Gippsland Coast.

Mostly sunny, cold in the southeast. Sunny, cool-to-cold in central. Sunny, mild-to-warm in the west and north.

Adelaide will be mostly sunny, with a low of 5C and top of 16C.

There’s a frost warning this morning for the Mid North, Riverland, Murraylands, Upper South East and Lower South East forecast districts, with temperatures to drop to -1.

Isolated showers, cold in the south. Mostly sunny, cold in the north.

Hobart will be mostly sunny, with a low of 2C and top of 13C.

There’s a strong wind warning through midnight tonight for the Lower East Coast, South East Coast and South West Coast.

Sunny, cool-to-mild in the southeast. Mostly sunny, warm in the northeast. Sunny, cool-to-mild in the west.

Brisbane will be sunny, with a low of 8C and top of 22C.

There’s a strong wind warning through midnight tonight for Peninsula Coast and Cooktown Coast, and tomorrow for the South East Gulf of Carpentaria, Torres Strait, Peninsula Coast and Cooktown Coast.

Mostly sunny, cool-to-mild in the southwest and south. Sunny, hot in the north.

Perth will be mostly sunny, with a low of 9C and top of 21C.

Sunny, very warm in the NW Top End. Mostly sunny, mild-to-warm in Arnhem. Sunny, warm-to-very warm over the interior and south.

Darwin will be sunny, with temperatures between 20C and 34C.

A strong ridge of high pressure over central Australia is moving slowly east. This will direct hot and dry east to southeasterly winds across the northwest Top End this week.

There’s a severe fire danger warning for the Darwin and Adelaide River, Northern Fire Protection Area, Daly South and Carpentaria West.

Bushfires NT and NT Fire and Rescue Service advise you to:

Action your Bushfire Survival Plan now.Monitor the fire and weather situation through your local radio station, www.securent.nt.gov.au, and www.bom.gov.au.

Call 000 (Triple Zero) in an emergency.

For information on preparing for bushfires go to www.securent.nt.gov.au . The next warning will be issued by 5am CST.