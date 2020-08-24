Samsung’s Find My Mobile app now works when users are offline

Samsung is rolling out an update its devices’ ‘Find My Mobile’ setting that makes the feature work without an internet connection.
The feature works similarly to Apple’s ‘Find My’ app since it can now ping nearby Samsung devices even when they’re turned off.
Up until now, Samsung’s phones and devices could only be located when they’re connected to the internet. The new update won’t be a find all devices saviour, but it gives people who have lost their phones another chance.
When Samsung devices with the update are nearby each other, they can now ping the Find My Mobile app. This means watches, earbuds and tablets should all get the update too, creating a wider net to track Samsung devices.
This new feature is part of the app ‘version 7.1.08.0’ on phones. When it arrives, users get a push notification explaining the new feature.
You can check out the Find My Mobile settings in the ‘Biometrics and security’ section of the System Settings.
Image source: Max Weinbach
Source: 9to5Google